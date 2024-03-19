Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.48 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Polar Power by 802.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.