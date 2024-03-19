Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.2%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 10,879,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 47,067,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Plug Power Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after acquiring an additional 283,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plug Power by 87.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after purchasing an additional 718,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

