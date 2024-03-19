Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Up 5.4%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 474,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,132,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

The company has a market cap of $684.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,671,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $2,828,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

