Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,240. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

