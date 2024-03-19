Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.3 %
PZA stock opened at C$13.83 on Tuesday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market cap of C$340.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.17.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
