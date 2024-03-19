Piper Sandler Companies Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $700.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler Companies from $705.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Barclays raised Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $627.00.

Adobe stock opened at $513.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $583.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,493,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

