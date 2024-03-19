Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 193,349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

Further Reading

