PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:PGTI opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $41.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,067,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 260,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

