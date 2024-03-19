PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.56, but opened at $15.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PetIQ shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 185,142 shares trading hands.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetIQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PetIQ by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PetIQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ Trading Up 9.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $502.96 million, a P/E ratio of 277.38 and a beta of 1.65.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

