Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $713.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.27.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

