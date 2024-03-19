Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.82

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 2567478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,299,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,433,426 shares of company stock worth $613,991,856. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PR. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Permian Resources by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 225,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

