Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
NYSE PBT opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
