Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE PBT opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

