Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1987 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Pearson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pearson has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSO stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. Pearson has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSO

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.