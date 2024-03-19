Patten Group Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.94. 396,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.84 and a 12-month high of $192.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

