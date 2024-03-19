Patten Group Inc. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.77. 853,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.