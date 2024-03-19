Patten Group Inc. Purchases 922 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.36 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $819.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

