Patten Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.93. 252,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.60.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

