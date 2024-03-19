Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $355.03. 354,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.