Patten Group Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.17. 2,203,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806,562. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

