Patten Group Inc. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $26.28 during trading on Tuesday. 61,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,736. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $27.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

