Patten Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. 759,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,446. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WY shares. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

