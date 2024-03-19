Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $243.69. 281,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,010. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $246.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

