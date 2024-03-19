Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.36. 1,309,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,556. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

