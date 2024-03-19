Patten Group Inc. Decreases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Shares of PNFP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.57. 67,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,167. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

