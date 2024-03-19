Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $221,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PNC traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $150.52. 198,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,404. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $157.69. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

