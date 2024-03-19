Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

