Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $9.11. Paragon 28 shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 107,173 shares.

Specifically, insider Albert Dacosta acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $134,879,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,916 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,846,000 after purchasing an additional 127,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 48,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.