Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 253,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 183,237 shares.The stock last traded at $43.40 and had previously closed at $42.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 143.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.