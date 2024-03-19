Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 109,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 96,678 shares.The stock last traded at $28.63 and had previously closed at $28.74.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $585.28 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRVR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What are earnings reports?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.