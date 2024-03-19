PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $136.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $104.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.35.

PCAR opened at $120.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PACCAR has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $120.43.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

