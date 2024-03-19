PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading Up 0.2%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.90 and last traded at $120.61. Approximately 252,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,338,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

Get PACCAR alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.