Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $106.00 at UBS Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

OXM stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $120.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $868,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 517.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 56,251 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 21.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,744,000 after buying an additional 57,091 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.