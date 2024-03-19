Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at UBS Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

NYSE:OXM opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $120.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 717.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 328,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,512,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

