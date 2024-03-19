Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $10,069.46 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,928.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.85 or 0.00580401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00125814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00044869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00212355 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.88 or 0.00116865 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,162,474 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

