Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,413,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 2,296,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,413.8 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $101.22.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

