O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,130.95

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,130.95 and last traded at $1,127.80, with a volume of 29662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,113.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,066.35.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,043.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $979.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 110,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

