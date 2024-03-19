Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 0.7 %

OGEN opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06. Oragenics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.74.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.