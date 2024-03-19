OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.30.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OptimumBank by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

