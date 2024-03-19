OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.30.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Stock Average Calculator
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.