Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OMC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.80. The company had a trading volume of 488,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,048. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

