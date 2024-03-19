OMG Network (OMG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.78 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $137.80 million and $32.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00095218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001384 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

