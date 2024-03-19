Omega Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $515.91. 795,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,838. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $391.09 and a 12 month high of $520.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

