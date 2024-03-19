Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.75. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 368,723 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLPX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Olaplex Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. Olaplex's revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 13,198.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 225,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Olaplex by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

