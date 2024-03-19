Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 153.16% from the company’s current price.

OCS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of Oculis stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Oculis has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oculis in the third quarter worth $77,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter worth $15,980,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

