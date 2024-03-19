Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OXY. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.56.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

OXY opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.