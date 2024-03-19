Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.