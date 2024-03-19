Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $63.20 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

