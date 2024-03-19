Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $195.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 39.97%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.03%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,438.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,875 shares of company stock worth $73,368. Company insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

