NXM Market Capitalization Hits $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006097 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00027811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00015054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,775.53 or 1.00300383 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010763 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00145675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.