NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,050.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $850.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.61.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $713.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

