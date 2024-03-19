Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 332,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 526,658 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $28.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVEI. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.24.

Nuvei Price Performance

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.56%.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 981.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

